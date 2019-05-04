Reports: Real Madrid complete second signing of the summer

With the 2018/19 season coming to an end, clubs all around Europe are desperately looking to add firepower to their ranks and be prepared for the next season. And Real Madrid seem to be in a hurry!

The Zinedine Zidane-managed side has reportedly completed their first signing of the summer with the player set to join them once the summer transfer window officially opens. According to reports in Spanish publication AS, Los Blancos have agreed on a deal to sign striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The report claims that Jovic has cost Madrid €60 million and will sign a six-year deal. Moreover, the Serbian is believed to have been signed as a partner for Karim Benzema rather than a replacement.

Jovic has scored 26 goals and provided seven assists for Frankfurt this season and surely has been rewarded for his performances. He becomes Madrid’s second signing of the summer after defender Eder Militao’s signature.