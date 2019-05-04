Reports: The full list of players Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane are targetting this summer

As we all know, Spanish giants Real Madrid are trying to do whatever it takes, to get rid of all the ghosts from the ongoing season.

A massive squad overhaul is Real Madrid’s best chance to return back to winning ways, and manager Zinedine Zidane is aware of it as well.

Meanwhile, Euro United on Twitter produced a list of all the major names that the Frenchman is targetting to bring to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The list is as follows:

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic (forward), Real Betis’ Junior Firpo (defence), Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen (all three of them in midfield) and finally Olympique Lyonnais’ Ferland Mendy (defence) – are Zinedine Zidane’s six main Real Madrid targets, as per Euro United.

Real Madrid had a massively disappointing 2018-19 season across all competitions. They started poorly in the La Liga and was never really a part of the title challenge in the league this season. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they were knocked out by Dutch club Ajax in the round-of-16.

Real Madrid also lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals, getting eliminated from the Spanish Cup competition as well.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen seem the best possible transfers for Real Madrid right now, while Luka Jovic also looks possible up to an extent.

With Zinedine Zidane looking to sell Sergio Reguilon as per reports, he may feel the need to find another backup for Marcelo at left back – and either Firpo or Mendy could make the cut.

Paul Pogba is the player that is least likely to move, given Manchester United’s lack of interest in selling him.