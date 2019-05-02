Reports: The Real Madrid star Jurgen Klopp wants in exchange for Sadio Mane

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid are apparently interested in pursuing the signature of Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

It was also being claimed that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is ready to offer Gareth Bale to the English club in exchange for the Senegal star.

However, as per the latest reports, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not want Gareth Bale in exchange for Sadio Mane. Instead, he wants Marco Asensio – if they are to go forward with any deal involving the sale of Sadio Mane to Los Blancos.

Asensio had a silent 2018-19, having not featured much for Madrid under Julen Lopetegui or Santiago Solari, but things started to change after the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane at the helm.

The Spaniard has featured in more La Liga games during Zidane’s two-month old tenure thus far, than in the previous seven months of the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, it was Diario Gol that reported that Klopp is keen to sign Asensio, if he has to part ways with Sadio Mane. Mane is one of Liverpool’s most important players at the moment, and the boss feels that Asensio could be of equal importance if he joins the Anfield outfit.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Zidane may not be keen to sell Marco Asensio- he has often mentioned how the youngster is a bright future prospect for Real Madrid. But at the same time, if the Frenchman really has to get hold of Sadio Mane, he may have no choice but to let go of the youngster.