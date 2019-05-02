Reports: Paris Saint-Germain to make stunning €120million offer for 30-goal Real Madrid star

As per the latest reports, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is apparently set to move to France this summer, thanks to new offers from Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain.

The French mavericks are reportedly ready to offer €120million for the Real Madrid striker, as they look to replace their current forward Edinson Cavani.

Word around the rumour mill is that PSG are looking for a striker that would complement their wingers Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, and Benzema having done that for years by supporting Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vasquez and so on at Real Madrid, seemed to them as the perfect choice of replacement.

It is Don Balon that reports that the 31-year old forward could fetch Real Madrid a sum of €120million. Previously, PSG were looking forward to sign Roberto Firmino, but the Liverpool star was not keen to make the switch.

It was then that Thomas Tuchel and co. set their sights on the Frenchman, who is an easier target when compared to Firmino.

In addition, Benzema’s fluctuating form of late has also cast a shade of doubt on his time at Los Blancos, with the club reportedly not keen to extend his contract, as per the Spanish news agency.

However, since Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid as manager, it has been a good time for Benzema who has scored 30 goals and made 10 assists from this season so far. His recent form is the reason why PSG is more interested on him these days.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; One can say for sure that Zidane is not interested in selling his star attacker. A move will happen only if Benzema himself expresses interest, and that is not so likely at the moment.