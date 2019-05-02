Indian Super League star set to join Indonesia giants Persib Bandung

Indian Super League footballer Rene Mihelic has recently signed a deal with Indonesian club — Persib Bandung. The star mid-fielder of Delhi Dynamos will be joining the Indonesian side for Piala Indonesia Cup and will return for Liga 1 2019, scheduled to start from May 15.

Mihelic took to his social media account to share the news with the world. In an Instagram post, he posted a video in which he was seen as the ‘Second Most Viewed Player’ in the last 24 hours. He went on to say that he was honoured by the kind of belief that was being invested in him.

The transfer market website suggests that the Slovenian footballer received more attention that sport’s biggest names like FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo. He also beat the likes of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk in the race to the top. Mihelic was with the ISL side, Chennayin FC in the 2018-19 which was also the side’s second winning campaign in the tournament’s history.

Although he proved to be a good asset to the team, he was not seen in the squad list of the Delhi-based side for the Super Cup, earlier this year. Needless to say, the potential of this midfielder will now be explored in the upcoming Piala Indonesia and the country’s top professional football division, Liga 1.