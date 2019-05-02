Reports: Reason why Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want Neymar at Real Madrid

Neymar is disillusioned with life at PSG and wants to leave, but Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane isn’t too sure the Brazilian superstar would be a sound addition to the dressing room.

Neymar’s dissastisfaction at PSG’s project has been brewing for months and of late, his antics outside the pitch have started throwing up red flags as well.

Launching a tirade against the referee following the controversial end to the Manchester United Champions League game and punching a fan after the Coupe de France finals loss have not gone down well with the establishment.

As it stands, both the player and the club have understood that their paths may diverge at the end of the season – meaning that a highly touted move to Real Madrid may finally open itself up for the player.

Neymar has also recently stated that he would love to play alongside Eden Hazard, who is a shoe-in to join Zinedine Zidane at the Spanish capital in the summer transfer window.

However, a report from Diario Gol states that Zidane is not too keen on Real Madrid purchasing Neymar as he is wary of the player’s big ego and the active night life he keeps.

The French manager reportedly feels that Neymar may be a bad influence on the dressing room and isn’t wholly sold on the idea of the club making a big money move for him.