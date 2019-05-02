Reports: Juventus to use Paulo Dybala in a swap deal to get Cristiano Ronaldo a dream strike pairing

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in some good form at Juventus this season, but despite so, he has not really struck gold with the club – apart from the Serie A title, which the Bianconeris usually win anyways.

The Old Lady were knocked out of the Champions League in April, as they got defeated by Dutch club AFC Ajax in the quarter-finals. They have also failed to get their hands on the Coppa Italia this time, having gotten knocked out by Atalanta in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, the lack of a supportive strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo has been suggested as the main reason why Juventus are not equally successful this season as compared to previous times. And as a result, the club management is all set to make the necessary moves in the transfer market, this summer.

Diario Gol reports that Juve are keen to bring in Neymar from Paris Saint Germain, to team up with Ronaldo up front. Neymar missed a lot of his games with PSG this season, due to injury – but is always a great force to reckon with, in any team.

The Spanish news agency further claims that Paulo Dybala could be a part of the swap deal that will see Neymar being exchanged by PSG, for the Argentine.

Dybala did not have a great season with the Bianconeris, having scored just six goals in all of 2018-19 – as opposed to an impressive 22 in the previous season. Dybala is rumoured not to pair up well with Ronaldo – who is the core around which manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to build his team, at Turin.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Despite Juventus’ interest, PSG will not be ready to sell their talisman. And Neymar himself has never expressed any desire to play in Italy – he would rather return to Spain and play for Real Madrid instead, as per his own words from the past. Nevertheless, there are chances that PSG is lured by the Dybala offer, and hence a deal could happen.