Reports: Liverpool star tells Lionel Messi that he wants to join Barcelona after Champions League showdown

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has reportedly intimated to Barcelona and Lionel Messi that he would like to join the club next season.

Diario Gol reports that the Champions League semifinal first leg showdown between Liverpool and Barcelona at the Nou Camp was the final confirmation Mohamed Salah needed that his future lies in Barcelona.

The player, who gave a torrid time to Jordi Alba and Clement Lenglet all night, feels that he has to make the move to the Catalan giants in order to pursue silverware, the report states.

Moreover, Coutinho’s future at the club reportedly hangs by a thread after again being booed off the field by the home fans last night and the club is also not happy with Ousmane Dembele’s irregularities.

As such, they are on the look out for a top class striker to complete the attacking trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and feel that Mohamed Salah may be an ideal option.

The report also states that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may be open to the idea of a swap deal that would see Salah go one way and Dembele come the other.

All these developments, meanwhile, has Real Madrid president Florentino Perez worried as Salah reportedly turned down a move to the Spanish capital last season and could move to strengthen their direct rivals in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probablity rating: 2/5; If Mo Salah leaves Liverpool – and it’s a big if – there aren’t too many other clubs apart from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid that would be considered a step up.