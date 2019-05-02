Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has no intention of leaving the Emirates Stadium as Aaron Ramsey prepares to join Juventus.

Mesut Ozil wants to stay at Arsenal, while Juventus-bound star Aaron Ramsey said he is saddened to have played his last game for the club due to injury.

Ozil has been unable to cement his place in Unai Emery’s starting XI this season amid doubts over his future in London.

The 30-year-old German and World Cup winner signed a lucrative extension in 2018, a new contract through to 2021.

And Ozil has no plans to leave Arsenal after being asked if he wants to stay at the Premier League team.

“Absolutely,” Ozil told Sky Sports. “I’ve got two more years on my contract. I don’t know after that but I’ve got two years left.”

Pressed on whether he is still happy, Ozil replied: “Yes. Why not? I’m 30 now, still got years in front of me, it’s down to the club as well of course, but I’ve got two years here – after that I don’t know what happens.”

“No [issues with Emery]. Definitely not. There’s always speculation, everyone inside knew that our situation is positive,” Ozil added.

“It’s frustrating [not playing]. I want to play in every game. Through injury I’ve missed games but that’s football.

“As a footballer you always want to start games. The coach makes decisions which means you may not start but you have to keep going.”

While Ozil intends to see out his contract, Wales international Ramsey is poised to leave for Serie A champions Juventus.

Having already agreed a deal with Juve, a hamstring injury sustained in Arsenal’s Europa League quarter-final win over Napoli has denied Ramsey a send-off appearance.

Ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Valencia on Thursday, Ramsey – who moved to the Gunners in 2008 – wrote via Instagram: “It saddens me to say that the game against Napoli was my last game in an Arsenal shirt. Unfortunately it left me with an injury that rules me out of the remaining games.

“I am really disappointed not to play until the end and give everything for the club while I am still an Arsenal player. Unfortunately it’s out of my hands but I wanted to say thank you to the fans for your support.

“It has been a journey, on and off the field, and so much has happened in 11 years. I was a spotty young kid coming in and I’m leaving a man, married, father of three boys and full of pride and good memories that I will treasure. It will be emotional this weekend – my last game at home. I look forward to seeing you there and thank you all again from the bottom of my heart for everything.”