Reports: Manchester United to splash £150m to seal first two summer signings quickly

Manchester United are prepared to loosen the purse strings in order to quickly acquire two prime summer targets, so that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets a head start going into next season.

The Norwegian boss has been quoted a couple of times claiming that he intends to work with Ed Woodward to get the club’s summer transfer business done quickly and in time for preseason – which kicks off on 13th of July.

Evening Standard report that the club has identified Benfica’s Joao Felix and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes as its top two targets in the summer and is ready to splash the cash on them in order to get the deals done quickly.

The duo is reported to cost the club a combined £150 million.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

But a spanner in the works as far as pushing through the transfer for both the players involved is the fact that Manchester United may not be involved in the Champions League next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, has reportedly stepped in to give assurances that the club will soon be back amongst the elite of Europe and that the players needn’t fear not playing in the competition for too long.

Manchester City is also said to be interested in free-scoring midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is targetted as a replacement for Marouane Fellaini, but it is United which is in pole position, the report states.

Joao Felix, on the other hand, is heavily coveted by a number of European giants, none more so than Juventus – with Cristiano Ronaldo himself extending a welcome to the talented youngster to come and play with him in Turin.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating; 2.5/5; Do I think Manchester United may purchase Bruno Fernandes – yes. Joao Felix – not so much.