Reports: Real Madrid look to beat Barcelona to French fullback

Real Madrid are preparing themselves for a squad overhaul after a lacklustre 2018/19 season. As a result, Los Blancos are ready to let go off many stars, with Marcelo reportedly being one of them. And sources now suggest that they have already found a replacement for him!

According to Marca, Zinedine Zidane has told the Real Madrid hierarchy that he wants to sign Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy in the summer. The youngster has impressed since moving to the Groupama Stadium back in 2017.

Over the last few months, Los Blancos have been linked with several left-backs, including Alex Grimaldo, David Alaba, and Junior Firpo. However, the report states that Zidane has his eye set on Mendy – who had been linked with Barcelona in the past. The Blaugrana previously sought the Lyon star as a replacement for Lucas Digne but did not make a move for him.

Real Madrid’s current left-back Marcelo, who has been linked with a move to Juventus for months, finds himself in the good books of Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman is said to be toying around with the idea of letting Sergio Reguilon leave on loan to gain some experience and partnering Marcelo with Mendy if the Brazilian does end up staying at the Bernabeu.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Marcelo has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu for while now. However, those links seem to have died down in the last few weeks. Nevertheless, Los Blancos will be on the lookout for replacements if the Brazilian does end up cutting his ties with the club.

Ferland Mendy is one of the most sought after young prospects in Europe at the moment. Therefore, beating Barcelona to his signature would be a huge win for the Galacticos.