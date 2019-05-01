Reports: Real Madrid reach verbal agreement with third player ahead of summer transfer window

Real Madrid have started building towards their next phase, after a disappointing 2018/19 campaign. Los Blancos have already signed Eder Militao, while also reportedly agreeing personal terms both Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba. And now, reports suggest that they have done the same with a third player!

According to AS, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Tottenham star Christian Eriksen ahead of the transfer window. Los Blancos now need to find a similar agreement with Eriksen’s current club in order to seal the deal for the Dane.

Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax back in 2013 for just over ten million pounds. He has since gone on to make more than two hundred appearances for the Lily Whites and is one of the most coveted playmakers in the Premier League.

Tottenham intend to hold on to their star playmaker but could be forced to cave into his demands. The former Ajax star has just a year left on his contract and the Spurs risk losing him for free in the future if they cannot agree on a permanent transfer.

Meanwhile, the London-based club is in need of capital due to their investment in a new stadium. They have not signed a single player in the last two transfer windows.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also reached a similar understanding with Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba, according to several sources. However, they are still to agree on a deal with their respective clubs and officially announce their arrivals. The thirteen-time Champions League winner, meanwhile, have completed the signing of FC Porto centre back Eder Militao for the upcoming season.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; A reported verbal agreement with the player by no means indicates that a deal is close. However, it does suggest that Real Madrid have done half of their work already. All they got to do now is reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur regarding the transfer fee.

Los Blancos could get Eriksen slightly cheaper than his actual value, due to the fact that the Dane is running down his contract with the Lily Whites. Would not be entirely surprising if he is sporting a different shade of white in a few months.