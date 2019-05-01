Reports: Real Madrid to offer cash plus three players to stop Matthijs de Ligt from joining Barcelona

Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt is one of the most sought after stars in Europe at the moment. The youngster is a key figure for both club and country and even became the youngster to ever captain in the Champions League semifinals. While it seems that the Dutchman may move to Barcelona next summer, rivals Real Madrid are trying to poach him right at the last moment.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid will go to any length in order to stop Matthijs de Ligt from joining Barcelona. The Galacticos are even ready to offer Ajax cash plus three players in order to bring De Ligt to Santiago Bernabeu.

The three players approved for the operation are centre back Jesus Vallejo, midfielder Martin Odegaard, and forward Mariano. Both Vallejo and Mariano are currently with the first team and make appearances off the bench on occasions. Odegaard, meanwhile, is spending the season on loan in the Eredivisie with Dutch club Vitesse.

As per the report, all three do not feature in manager Zinedine Zidane’s future plans and have thus been labelled as surplus to requirements.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have already signed a high potential centre back of their own ahead of the summer transfer window. Los Blancos completed the signing of Porto youngster Eder Militao back in March, with the Brazilian set to officially join the club once the window opens.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Despite the continuous rumours linking De Ligt with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, and even Liverpool; it seems that the youngster has already made up his mind. Chances are that we will be playing in Spain the following season, although in the red and blue of Los Blancos’ fiercest rivals.