Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to lose star Juventus teammate after Aaron Ramsey signing

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Juventus in the summer and has since taken the club by storm. However, his arrival has not affected everyone in a positive manner. One of the stars who has suffered the most is frontman Paulo Dybala, who is now being played out of position. And the Argentine might leave altogether in the summer.

According to the Metro, Paulo Dybala could move away from Juventus in the summer. The Argentine has been affected by Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival and might face even more trouble following the arrival of Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

Juventus signed Ramsey on a pre-contract deal in January. The Welshman is now set to arrive in Turin in July and officially complete his move. The report states that his creative prowess could push Paulo Dybala further towards the exit door.

Meanwhile, the Argentinian has no shortage of options if he indeed decides to leave. He has been linked with several top European clubs, including the likes of, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich. However, no club has made a move for him officially yet.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Paulo Dybala has been sidelined at Juventus ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentinian star now risks losing his place following the impending arrival of Aaron Ramsey. Therefore, it is no surprise that the former Palermo star is being linked with a move away. If he becomes available for transfer, many top clubs will move quickly to sign him.