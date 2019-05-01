Reports: Top Manchester United target arrives in Paris ahead of potential move to PSG

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has been on the shortlist of quite a few top European clubs but Manchester United’s name has been linked with him the most. However, they are set to suffer a huge blow!

The Senegal international is reportedly set for a move to another club. According to reports in France, the defender has arrived in Paris with his family and agent and might end up signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

Though it’s still not clear whether Koulibaly is in Paris to sign for the club, the journalist reporting the situation has tweeted, ‘Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent is currently in Paris at the Hotel de Sers with the player’s wife and members of the player’s entourage.’

He then added that it’s still not certain that he is in the city to sign for PSG.