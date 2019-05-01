Reports: Real Madrid pip Bayern Munich to €50 million worth Champions League star as a replacement for Isco

Real Madrid have outlasted Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and slotted themselves into pole position to secure the signature of Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Don Balon reports that pending the departure of Isco, or even Asensio for that matter, Real Madrid are prepared to press their interest in Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

The report states that Bayern Munich was hugely interested in the Moroccan player but were put off by Ajax’s price tag of €50 million, leaving Real Madrid in pole position.

Ziyech, 26, has enjoyed a fantastic season for Ajax as they push on all three fronts – for the Eredivisie Title, the Champions League and the KNVB Cup.

He has notched up 20 goals and 21 assists in 45 games so far.

The report also outlines that the playmaker’s direct approach and shotmaking abilities are valued greatly at Real Madrid, as they have struggled to find an edge to their attack ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

However, there is a caveat to Los Merengues’ interest in the player as Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not sold on the prospect of signing him. The club is also exercising caution when it comes to the player’s price tag and are keeping their eyes open for a cheaper alternative.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Ziyech is a valuable addition to most top European teams, but the prospect of either Isco or Asensio leaving Real Madrid does seem bleak with Zidane in charge.