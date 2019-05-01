Reports: Real Madrid plot €75 million bid for center midfielder to rival Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong move

Real Madrid are keen to add to their midfield depth and are looking at Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele in a similar priced deal to what Barcelona paid for Frenkie de Jong.

Diario Gol reports that Real Madrid are desperately seeking solutions for their midfield crisis and have identified the Lyon man as an ideal candidate.

The report states that while Paul Pogba is Zinedine Zidane’s first choice signing for the position, the club is pressing on with more signings given that there is a possibility of more spots being opened up. Luka Modric, 33, wants to score on one last big contract with Inter Milan and Toni Kroos has been contemplating leaving in the summer after winning everything there is to win at the club.

Casemiro hasn’t had a great season and is reportedly keen to join PSG – especially if Adrien Rabiot comes the other way.

As a result, Real Madrid need a holding midfielder and would ideally like to purchase N’Golo Kante and pair him up with Paul Pogba. However, given Chelsea’s transfer embargo, it is highly unlikely they would allow Kante to follow in the footsteps of Eden Hazard and court a move to Real Madrid.

Therefore, Ndombele is the only realistic target available in the market and Zinedine Zidane is also said to rate the 22-year-old.

The report speculates that he would cost Real Madrid around €75 million; in the same ballpark of what Frenkie De Jong – a player in a similar midfield role – cost Barcelona.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2.5/5; Pairing up with Paul Pogba for Real Madrid is an attractive proposition for most players. But there are still many teams interested in the player and anything could happen.