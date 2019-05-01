Reports: Barcelona aim to beat Juventus to the signing of the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’

Barcelona are among a host of European powerhouses that are interested in securing the services of 16-year-old Portuguese sensation Fabio Silva, dubbed as the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’.

Don Balon reports that Barcelona are at the head of the line for the signature of the youngster, who has impressed one and all with his showing for Porto in the UEFA Youth Champions League this season.

In 9 games played in the competition, Silva has notched up 5 goals and 4 assists. The report states that his ‘goal-scoring sense and ambition’ has often seen him draw parallels with Portguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Other clubs said to be interested in Silva are Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, Leipzig, Monaco and Roma.

The report also indicates that Barcelona B talents Abel Ruiz and Rafa Mujica are impatient at not being called up to the first team, and may seek a move out of the club in the summer.

Barca reportedly view Silva as an able replacement to footballers of that ilk and as a strong candidate to keep the factory line of talented players to emerge from their academy ticking over.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; A host of clubs are generally interested in talented youngsters in Europe but it is often a toss up which one of them actually ends up signing them. Silva to Barcelona is by no means confirmed.