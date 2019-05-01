Reports: Real Madrid star likely to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus as new signing takes over his house

Real Madrid stalwart Marcelo is moving increasingly close to rejoining good friend Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus as reports emerge of Rodrygo Goes moving into his house.

Diario Gol reports that new Real Madrid signing Rodrygo Goes will stay at the Marcelo’s current house at La Finca as the left back inches towards a move away from the Spanish capital in the summer.

Madrid signed Rodrygo in the summer of 2018 from Santos, though he is only expected to join the club at the end of this season as he hadn’t yet turned 18 when the deal was struck.

The report states that when he does move, the young Brazilian will replace the veteran in his residence as well, as Marcelo is keen on a Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Juventus.

Got a table on Ibiza because I beat Real Madrid – Klopp remembers good times in Spain

Zinedine Zidane, however, is reportedly averse to the left back’s departure as are many other figures in the club.

Marcelo, who will turn 31 later this month, has endured a daunting season at Real Madrid with the fans turning on him at various points during a troubled spell for the club as a whole.

Though, the return of Zinedine Zidane was initially expected to solve any issues surrounding the buccaneering left back’s future at the club. Should the reports of Rodrygo Goes replacing him at his residence be true, however, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; If these reports are true, Marcelo’s Real Madrid future does seem bleak. But it reads as tenuous evidence, at best.