Reports: Real Madrid to offer Marco Asensio plus €40 million in swap deal for Premier League superstar

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to interest Liverpool to sell Sadio Mane by introducing Marco Asensio into the equation – a player Jurgen Klopp is said to fancy.

Real Madrid have targetted four marquee Premier League players – Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen and Sadio Mane – in the hopes of luring at least 2 of them to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

In keeping with that, Diario Gol reports that the Spanish club is ready to tempt Liverpool into a deal by offering Jurgen Klopp the services of a player he is known to have coveted – Marco Asensio.

The report states that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to entertain a transfer for Sadio Mane which would see the 23 year old attacking midfielder plus €40 million go the other way in a swap deal.

However, there is also an understanding that any decisions regarding Sadio Mane’s future will only be made after the Champions League finals, provided Liverpool get past Barcelona in the semifinals of the competition.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; As with any high profile transfer – especially ones involving player swaps – there is a lot of nitty gritty to be smoothed over. Too early to call this one.