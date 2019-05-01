Reports: Manchester United star wants summer exit after citing ‘inability to challenge for the league’

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to push through a move to Real Madrid in the summer as he feels the club cannot challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League.

Independent reports that the French midfielder is of the mind that the club has well and truly fallen behind in the Premier League pecking order and is keen to seek a move away so he challenge for top honours in his prime years.

Pogba, 26, is reportedly “very keen” on a move to Real Madrid.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

The report also states that the World Cup winner only joined Manchester United in 2016 as he thought that the club was on the cusp of resurrecting its glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, the sustained ‘inability to challenge for the league’ since – as the report words it – has forced Pogba to consider a move away in the summer.

United are publicly expected to say that Paul Pogba is not for sale, but are reportedly willing to listen to offers upwards of £130m for the player. A reason for this, apart from the player’s desire to leave, is that they feel he hasn’t delivered as much as they’d hoped on the commercial end of things either, with even international teammate Kylian Mbappe outdoing the flamboyant midfielder.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; It increasingly looks like it is in the best interest of both parties – Paul Pogba and Manchester United – to part ways at the end of the season.