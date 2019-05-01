Reports: Underperforming Manchester United star to decide on joining PSG based on Champions League status

Manchester United’s embattled goalkeeper David De Gea will decide on a potential transfer to PSG next season based on the English club’s Champions League status.

ParisUnited is reporting that PSG Sporting Director Antero Enrique has been in touch with the Spanish shotstopper’s entourage for “several weeks” now and though no official decision has been reached, De Gea is touted to hinge his decision of leaving Manchester United on the club’s Champions League status next season.

🔴🔵 Antero Henrique has been in contact with David de Gea's entourage for several weeks now. Nothing has been concluded yet. The player's decision will depend largely on whether or not his club qualifies for #UCL. #PSG pic.twitter.com/RaeXB53Otj — Paris United 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ParisUnitedEN) April 30, 2019

Manchester United have 65 points from 36 games played this season and are 1 point behind fifth placed Arsenal and 3 behind 4th placed Chelsea. The club needs both Chelsea and Arsenal to drop points in their remaining fixtures if it should have a chance of finishing in the top 4 and sealing a Champions League berth next season.

De Gea, for his part, hasn’t done much to convince the Manchester United faithful that his head is in the right place amidst all this transfer speculation after floundering in between the sticks for a number of games now.

His costly errors against Barcelona, Everton and most recently Chelsea, have directly impacted the club’s progression in the Champions League this season and their bid to play in it the next.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Despite steadily being Manchester United’s best player in the post-Ferguson era, this may be the time the club parts way with the Spanish shotstopper.