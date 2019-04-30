Reports: Zinedine Zidane approves sale of son Luca after fifteen years at Real Madrid

Asked about the goalkeeper situation at Santiago Bernabeu, Zinedine Zidane had admitted that things would be much clear next season. And it looks like the Real boss has made his decision by allowing son Luca to leave for France.

Zinedine Zidane is currently faced with a tough situation at Real Madrid. The Frenchman has three goalkeepers in his team, with all three vying for a first-team spot. So far, the World Cup winner has preferred Keylor Navas as his first choice, while alternating with Thibaut Courtois. Zidane even allowed his son Luca to make a rare first-team appearance when his side met La Liga strugglers Huesca.

However, a lack of consistent playing time have thrown the futures of all three custodians in doubt. And it looks like the first one to leave is Luca Zidane himself.

According to Football Espana, the youngster is set to depart after spending fourteen years at the club to join French Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot.

Appearing majorly for the Real Madrid B side, Luca was given a rare first-team start by father Zinedine Zidane when his side played Huesca in the league. The youngster let in two goals on that occasion, although Los Blancos did hold on for a three-two win.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Zidane himself has stated that the goalkeeping situation at Real Madrid next season will be very clear. And it looks like the Frenchman has chosen his preferred duo – Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas.

Meanwhile, Luca Zidane himself is set for a move that will see him feature in the first team constantly, thereby adding to his experience. It isn’t official yet but it looks like a done deal.