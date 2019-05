Aulas wants to sell Ndombele to Juventus over Manchester clubs

Tanguy Ndombele has impressed for Lyon and club president Jean-Michel Aulas would like to see him move to Juventus.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas would prefer to sell Tanguy Ndombele to Juventus rather than Manchester United, Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

Powerful midfielder Ndombele has been in impressive form for the Ligue 1 side this season, making 45 appearances across all competitions and scoring two goals in the Champions League.

His displays are reported to have drawn interest from a number of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Aulas confirming Juve, PSG and the two Manchester giants have all declared a liking for the 22-year-old.

And Aulas believes a move to Serie A champions Juve – where Ndombele could play alongside former Lyon playmaker Miralem Pjanic – would suit the France international.

“It’s true that Juve are after Ndombele,” he told Tuttosport.

“But there’s also PSG, Manchester United and City. I’d honestly like to see Ndombele at Juventus with Pjanic, a player we launched at Lyon and who I’m still very attached to.

“We’ll see what happens. I won’t talk about money. Economic parameters are the priority when selling players, but I’d like to sell him to Juve if all the offers were the same.”

2 – Tanguy Ndombele has scored his 2nd goal in the Champions League in only 4 games (with 2 shots on target). He has never scored in 47 Ligue 1 games. Europe. #OLHOF pic.twitter.com/gPoXEl1hGM — OptaJean (@OptaJean) 7 November 2018

Ndombele’s style of play has drawn comparisons to that of compatriot Paul Pogba but, in Aulas’ opinion, the Lyon man has more to offer than the United midfielder.

“Paul was the leading light of a great World Cup with France but, as is normal, he paid a bit for the World Cup this season,” Aulas said.

“Ndombele has been more decisive this season and is more complete for me.”