Reports: Real Madrid superstar set for move to China after no European clubs show interest

With the season coming to an end, all the European clubs have a slight idea of the players they want to sign and the ones they wish to let go. At Real Madrid, Gareth Bale is one player who is definitely leaving.

The Welshman, at 29 years of age, isn’t exactly at the peak of his powers and if reports are to be believed, they are no big European clubs interested in him. Moreover, club president Florentino Perez is ready to let the winger leave to Asia for €150 million, according to reports in Diario Gol.

The report adds that those at Madrid believe a sum of €150 million is much more than expected and are ready to accept it. However, it’s the player who has refused to move to China, and understandably so.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5 – It doesn’t seem that there’s much truth in the report but this possibility might arise if no European side registers an interest in him.