Reports: Inter Milan plot shocking big-money move for Juventus superstar

As per the latest reports from the transfer market in Italy, Serie A giants Inter Milan have set their eyes on Juventus’ young superstar Moise Kean.

The 19-year old center forward broke through the starting XI in Juventus’ senior team only this season, but he has already made a huge impact. In just 14 appearances for the club till date, Kean already has seven goals and an assist.

It is widely regarded that the youngster will not be sold in the summer, as Juventus is interested to hold on to him and see how he develops, but that will not hold Inter Milan back, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian news agency reports that the Nerazzurri may also look into the prospect of signing him in 2020, if a move for him will not happen this summer. The agency further adds that Mino Raiola, Kean’s agent, also met with Juventus’ representatives to know if a contract extension is on the cards – Kean has not extended his contract yet, and he may also think of staying on at Turin by extending his time with Juventus.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are ready to do everything that they can, to secure the services of the teenager.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Luciano Spalletti and co would be ready to offer a good amount of cash, apart from proceeding with player-exchange deals if needed.

The Nerazzurri have no qualms in trading either Mauro Icardi or Milan Skriniar for the center forward, according to the news agency. Details on an official bid, however, are yet to be finalised.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; The deal looks possible – especially if Inter Milan agree to exchange their players as part of the transfer. Juventus are in need of reinforcements in both attack and defence, and either one among Icardi and Skriniar would do them a world of good.