Reports: PSG superstar informs national teammate that he wants to play for Real Madrid

Spanish giants Real Madrid may just have been handed a massive a transfer boost, after Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar apparently told his Brazil teammate Marcelo, that he would like to play for Los Blancos.

It is El Chiriguito TV that reported that the Brazilian star wants a change of air from his current surroundings at France – as a result of which he expressed his latest desire to Marcelo, who is a Real Madrid player.

🚨¡EXCLUSINDA! #Inda: "NEYMAR le ha dicho a MARCELO que quiere jugar en el REAL MADRID la temporada que viene". #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/QWaFdJSWeT — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 29, 2019

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017, for a world-record fee of €222million. The ongoing season has been a bit dismal for the star, thanks to injuries. Overall, he made 25 appearances this season till date, scoring 21 goals and assisting another 12 times.

As we all know, he has a good experience of playing in the La Liga as well, joining Barcelona in 2013 for a fee of €88million. He has won both the La Liga and the Champions League with the Catalan giants.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is working hard to replace the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in 2018 June.

Madrid is going through some tough times – as evident from their ongoing trophyless run, and boss Zinedine Zidane is keen to make some fresh signings to stay ahead of the competitors, at least in 2019-20.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; This is the perfect time for Neymar to join Real Madrid – if he is interested, that is. The Madrid club are on their search for a replacement to Cristiano Ronaldo – but they have also shortlisted Eden Hazard. If the Chelsea star makes the Santiago Bernabeu his home next summer, the chances for Neymar to join Madrid will vanish altogether.