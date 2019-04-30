Reports: Chelsea line up big money move for Ligue 1 right back, in case transfer ban gets lifted

Chelsea received a massive blow to their 2019/20 transfer plans when they were banned by FIFA for two windows. However, the Blues might get temporary relief if their appeal against the said ban is heard. In case that happens, they are already lining up a move for one Ligue 1 defender!

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are lining up a move for OGC Nice right back Youcef Atal. The Algerian moved to France only last summer and is already attracting a horde of big European clubs, following good performances.

The 22-year-old can play as both a right back and a right midfielder. It was in the latter position that he scored a hattrick against Guingamp in a three-nil win on April 28, becoming the first Algerian to do so in Ligue 1 in thirty-three years.

If Chelsea get their transfer ban uplifted or delayed, they will make a move for Atal, who is expected to cost €40 million. However, the Blues will have to fight the likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta, and Reece James to fill up the right back position already. While Zappacosta has been constantly linked with a move away, on loan Reece James has been touted to return to the first team this summer.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Chelsea already have three right backs on their books – Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta, and Reece James. The latter has impressed in a loan spell with Wigan Athletic and is aiming for a spot in the starting eleven. Therefore, moving for Atal makes no sense from Chelsea’s perspective unless they are aiming to sell both Azpilicueta and Zappacosta.

But the Blues have been known to make curious transfer decisions in the past. They have also let far too many good players walk away from the club. The fans of the Stamford Bridge outfit would be hoping that the same is not the case here.