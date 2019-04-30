Reports: Real Madrid target French midfielder as Paul Pogba alternative

It is a well-known fact, that Real Madrid are trying hard to bring about a massive change in their squad lineup, as they look to banish all the ghosts from their dismal 2018-19 season.

Just to recap, Los Blancos will finish the ongoing season without a trophy, as they are already out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey – in addition to their poor run in the La Liga as well.

As a result, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly identified a few key areas where the side needs an upgrade – and the midfield is apparently one of them. The Frenchman even had plans to bring Manchester United’s talisman Paul Pogba to boost Real Madrid’s midfield, and has already made some moves in the transfer market regarding the same.

But despite his strong wish to have Pogba in his side, Zidane is not keen on placing all of his money on the Frenchman alone, as understood from his latest move.

Accoding to Francesc Aguilar of Mundo Deportivo, Zidane and the management at Real Madrid are keenly interered in Lyon’s Tanguy N’Dombele:

Zinedine Zidane quiere a un jugador como Tanguy Ndombélé para dar equilibrio al medio campo, además de salida de balón. El 'scouting' blanco le siguió en su partidazo ante el Barça en Lyon. Pero llegaría como relevo de algun centrocampista que se vaya. Sería la 'torna'. — Francesc Aguilar (@MDpor_elmundo) April 29, 2019

N’Dombele has shone well for Lyon this season, and was also a part of the side that reached the Champions League round-of-16.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; N’Dombele is a cheaper alternative to Paul Pogba and the both of them share a similar style of play as well. However, Pogba has enormous amounts of experience in playing at the top levels, and N’Dombele could be Madrid’s choice only if they fail to sign the World Cup-winning Frenchman.