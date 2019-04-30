Sergio Ramos starts following Real Madrid target on Instagram, amid transfer links

Real Madrid have been linked with several players over the course of the last twelve months, with experts anticipating a complete squad overhaul in the summer. And now, captain Sergio Ramos has given a minor hint about one of the incoming targets, by randomly following him on Instagram.

The transfer window is just around the corner, which means even the slightest of hints regarding any potential moves cannot be ignored. Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has dropped such a hint after he started following Chelsea’s Eden Hazard on Instagram (via Marca).

Hazard has been constantly linked with a move to Madrid over the last few years, with many speculating that a deal might be concluded soon. And now, Ramos himself has added fuel to the fire by following the Belgian star this close to the transfer window.

Eden Hazard is just one of the high profile stars to be linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. Los Blancos are also said to be pondering moves for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen.

The thirteen-time Champions League winners have already signed FC Porto’s Eder Militao for the next season and continue to be linked with Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt.

Meanwhile, several stars from the current Real roster are said to be on their way out such as Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente, and Jesus Vallejo.