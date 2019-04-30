Reports: Atletico Madrid plot surprise move for Chelsea superstar

The latest word around the rumour mill, is that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are considering a bid to sign Chelsea’s Gonzalo Higuain, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The move has been deemed surprising, because the Argentine striker has not been in the best of form, for the past one year or more. Originally a Juventus player, Higuain first joined AC Milan on loan in 2018, before they terminated the offer in 2019 January. It was then that Chelsea bought him – once again on loan.

The Blues have an option to extend his stay for one more year, but it is unlikely that they will trigger the extension clause, thanks to Higuain’s failure to adapt to the English conditions despite the support of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

As a result, the 31-year old will have to move back to Turin, where he is expected to be transfer-listed.

And now, according to reports, the Argentine’s next destination could be Spain as Atletico Madrid are ready to offer him a space in their squad. Atletico boss Diego Simeone has already transfer-listed Diego Costa, while Antonio Griezmann’s future is still cloudy.

In such a situation, he may have found it necessary to look for a striker – before setting his eyes on Higuain, who is also a former Real Madrid player.

The reports claim that Atletico will sign Higuain in the summer as a replacement to Diego Costa, as per Italian news agency TuttoJuve.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; With Diego Costa having relatively no future at the club, and with Griezmann’s case casting a huge shadow of doubt, Higuain could well be Atletico Madrid’s next striker. But Simeone may also look for younger – and cheaper – alternatives.