Reports: AFC Ajax superstar sets final date to decide whether he will stay at the club or leave this summer

The ongoing season has been incredible for Dutch club AFC Ajax – and for their captain Matthijs de Ligt in particular. Not only did they do well in the Eredivisie, but they also eliminated heavyweights Real Madrid and Juventus from the Champions League.

In the round-of-16 in Europe’s biggest footballing competition, Ajax defeated Real Madrid 5-3 across both legs, including a memorable 4-1 rout in the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid’s home. In the quarter-finals, Ajax overcame Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus by an aggregate scoreline of 3-2 across both legs.

In all or most of their matches, Matthijs de Ligt has been a vital cog in Ajax’s team setup. A central defender by trade, de Ligt has largely been responsible for the Dutch club’s defensive prowess.

But as it turns out, he has also received a lot of attention from many elite European clubs for the same reason, and as a result, they are ready to lure him into their teams this summer.

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are the current leaders in the transfer race to sign him, while Juventus, Bayern Munich and even Real Madrid have been rumoured to follow him. Meanwhile, a new report suggests that a final date has been set, to know whether the star will stay at Ajax or leave this summer.

🔥 DE LIGT-BARÇA, BONA PINTA 🎙️ @orioldomenech: 🔊 "El fitxatge pinta bé. Haurem d'esperar a després de les semifinals de la Champions" 🔊 "El preu del traspàs serà d'entre 65 i 70 milions"#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/ygAgKo49wY — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) April 29, 2019

The above report, as per Oriol Domenech, claims that any decision on de Ligt’s transfer will be taken only at the end of Ajax’s ongoing dream run in the Champions League.

The report further adds that the star is rumoured to cost around €65million – €70million, provided any club is interested in signing him.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Though a final date is yet to be named, it is clear thar de Ligt is leaving Ajax this summer, and €70million is not a bad deal at all, for the 19-year old.