Reports: Real Madrid superstar cannot stand Zinedine Zidane, set to leave club in the summer

With the football season now coming to its end, clubs have more or less identified the ins and outs they want at the club. And Real Madrid are no different.

After a disappointing season, Los Blancos have a huge transfer window up ahead, not just with respect to the purchases they make but the players they allow to leave as well. And one of the biggest superstars of the club, Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, might be one of those on their way out.

According to reports in Diario Gol, Zidane has marked out Modric as one player who he wants out of the club in the summer. Though during his previous stint with the club, Modric was in an integral part, the Croatian’s performances have taken a considerable dip and the manager thus wants him to move on.

Reportedly, Zidane has made club president Florentino Perez aware of his choice and wants the club to sign a replacement soon, preferably Paul Pogba. Modric, on the other hand, isn’t happy with the fact that he wasn’t allowed to leave last summer and reportedly ‘can’t stand Zidane’.

With two egos clashing in the dressing room, a departure is imminent, and it’s that of Modric, the report adds.