Reports: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement, ready to bid €120 million

With David de Gea’s form taking a dip, rumours of Manchester United finding a worthy replacement in case the Spaniard decides to move on have started doing the rounds.

The United shot-stopper has made four errors which have resulted in a goal in the Premier League this season, one of which came in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The draw at Old Trafford left the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side needing a miracle to qualify for the Champions League next season.

According to reports in ESPN, United have identified Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as a worthy replacement for De Gea. The Slovenian shot-stopper has a buy-out clause of €120 million, which the decision makers at United believe is a suitable price for a goalkeeper like Oblak. The report adds that the board is seriously considering lodging a bid for Atletico goalkeeper.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – Though United can pay the sum required to get Oblak from Atletico, it is unlikely that the goalkeeper, who is considered to be one of the best in the world, would want to move to a club who isn’t in the Champions League. However, if United manage to finish in the top four somehow, this is a move which could very well materialise.