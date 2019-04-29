Reports: Manchester City set to trigger release clause of Atletico Madrid star

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been on the lookout for a Fernandinho replacement for quite some time now and it seems they have finally found a worthy player.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri is on City’s radar and if reports are to be believed, the transfer can come to fruition any time now. The English giants are reportedly set to submit a bid for the defensive midfielder.

Rodri only joined Atletico Madrid last year but as trusted Spanish journalist Guillem Balague now reports, City are ready to meet €70m release clause for the Spaniard. The 22-year-old was previously linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester United as well, but it seems that City have managed to seal the deal.