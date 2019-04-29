Reports: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez approve stunning €110 million sale of ‘immature’ Barcelona star

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Barcelona’s mainstay attackers, are reportedly okay with the club selling Ousmane Dembele after the attacker’s eccentricities have taken a toll on them.

Don Balon reports that ‘immature’ Ousmane Dembele has ticked off the senior statesmen in the Barcelona side with his irregularities and instabilities outside of the pitch.

Dembele had a lot of trouble adapting to the culture at the club initially, and was often late for training including one notorious instance when he ended up skipping morning practice after a night spent video gaming with his friends.

However, those issuses seemed to have tided over with the player starting to establish himself as an integral part of the team – so much so that he was regularly being picked over Philippe Coutinho.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona celebrate La Liga title win

Unfortunately, the Frenchman has apparently reverted to type once again, leading to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez losing patience with him.

The report states that they are now completely okay with the club sanctioning a €110 million sale of the player in the summer, with Bayern Munich interested in securing his services since he is already familiar with the Bundesliga.

Munich were reportedly keen on snapping him up from Dortmund, but lost out when Barcelona came calling at the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

FOX Sports Asia probabilty rating: 1/5; Barcelona have repeatedly shown a steadfast commitment to the player by backing him through thick and thin – something which is bound to continue going forward as well.