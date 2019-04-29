Reports: Real Madrid to compete with Manchester City for Raphael Varane replacement in the summer

Real Madrid have identified Inter Milan center back Milan Skriniar as the replacement for Raphael Varane should the World Cup winner leave the club in the summer.

Don Balon reports that Madrid are preparing for Raphael Varane’s exit, should it come to pass, by lining up Inter Milan center back Milan Skriniar as a potential replacement.

Skriniar, 24, has been a rock at the back for the Nerazzurri this season, racking up 42 appearances in all competitions. However, the report states that he does have wage demands of around 10 million euros per year – making his signing only feasible should Varane’s departure free up the wage bill.

Furious Zidane refuses to defend Real Madrid players after shock defeat

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would also likely find it hard to persuade Inter Milan to sell the player on the cheap as Manchester City have reportedly had a bid of €55 million for the player rejected off hand.

Any potential transfer fee for the Slovakian would then have to exceed that amount comfortably.

For his part, Zinedine Zidane is a fan of the player and would very much like to work with him should Varane leave, the report sums up.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Raphael Varane’s future at Real Madrid does seem hazy with Manchester United keenly interested in his services. And it is quite probable the club would move for a player like Skriniar if the Frenchman decides to leave.