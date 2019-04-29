Reports: Lionel Messi unhappy as Argentinian superstar has ‘secret meeting’ with Real Madrid to discuss a summer transfer

Lionel Messi is reportedly not happy that Juventus and Argentinian star Paulo Dybala has been in secret communication with Real Madrid over a potential summer move.

Don Balon reports that the Barcelona ace is not on good terms with Dybala stemming from their disagreements in the Argentinian national team and isn’t best pleased that the Juventus attacker may join Real Madrid next season.

For his part, Dybala’s brother – who is also his agent – has reportedly held ‘secret talks’ with Los Merengues to discuss a potential move for the player in the summer.

Dybala has been reduced to a bit part role at Juventus following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo – much like the fate he suffers for Argentina due to the presence of Lionel Messi – and is open to leaving the club in search of first team minutes.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on the player as he feels he hasn’t still hit the ceiling of his potential at 25 years old and can offer stiff competition for a starting eleven spot at the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3.5/5; In the event that Real Madrid choose not to incorporate James Rodriguez into the scheme of things at the club again, there is a good possibility for Paulo Dybala to slide into that role.