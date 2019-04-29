Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to beat Barcelona to the signature of Manchester United attacker

Juventus’ failure to win the Champions League has opened an inquest at the club. Their star player and recent signing, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged the club to press for Juan Mata’s signature.

According to Don Balon, Juventus have a policy of signing experienced players and Juan Mata would be the perfect addition to the Bianconeri squad. However, Barcelona is also rumoured to have made a move for the Manchester United midfielder.

The report insists that in spite of Barcelona’s advances, Juventus are favourites to secure the Spanish midfielder after his contract at the English club runs out at the end of this season. The Turin based club are reported to have offered higher wages to the Spaniard which might swing negotiations in their favour.

The club is on the lookout for a creative player in midfield and their Portuguese talisman believes that the present Manchester United midfielder would add much-needed guile and incision to the Juventus midfield.

Mata has spent most of his career in the Premier League after leaving for Chelsea from La Liga club Valencia in 2011. The midfielder has had a fairly successful time in England, winning two FA Cups and Europa Leagues, and a Champions League during his time at Chelsea and Manchester United.

FOX Sports Asia Probability rating: 3/5; The Spanish midfielder is presently unsettled at the Old Trafford club and Mata would be an inexpensive option for the Turin club.