Reports: Barcelona star confirms to Lionel Messi that he will be joining Manchester United in the summer

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has reportedly outlined his desire to Lionel Messi and co. of moving on in the summer to join Manchester United.

The French defender is concerned with his game time prospects at the club next season and has reportedly informed Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and other influential teammates at Barcelona that he will leave in the summer, according to Don Balon.

The report states Umtiti will join Manchester United, after it has been well documented that the Red Devils are on the look out for a top class center back.

One of the main reasonings behind Umtiti’s decision to leave the club stems from his desire to retain his spot in the French national team – which he feels he can only do if he is afforded regular game time.

Currently, he is behind Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in the pecking order at Barcelona and is likely to be further pushed down when then inevitable signing of Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt is sealed.

The report also states that United have cooled off on their Philippe Coutinho interest, choosing instead to focus on securing Umtiti’s signature.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; There may be truth in this rumour because Manchester United will almost certainly be in the market for a center back this summer. If Barcelona are willing to sell Samuel Umtiti, this move is a real possibility.