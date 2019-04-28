Barcelona star urges club’s top target & international teammate to move to Spain

Barcelona’s pursuit of Ajax captain and defender Matthijs de Ligt is no secret and the Spanish side are trying their best to close out the deal as soon as possible.

With Frenkie de Jong’s move done and dusted, Barcelona are hell-bent on adding another Ajax superstar to their side. Though De Ligt is on the radar of quite a few European giants, the Catalan giants are expected to be the favourites.

And now former Ajax shot-stopper and current Barcelona player Jasper Cillessen has had his say on De Ligt’s proposed move. Though he accepted that the move isn’t lined up yet, he did urge the defender to make the move, stressing that one doesn’t say no to Barcelona.

“I know that one (Frenkie de Jong) is coming, but the other one, is that certain? I almost dare say who is not. If you get the chance to go to Barcelona, ​​then you go,” he said as reported by De Telegraf.

Cillessen and De Ligt have been teammates for the Dutch national side but it remains to be seen whether the youngster considers his senior’s advice.