Reports: Real Madrid beat Juventus to Paul Pogba; reach economic agreement with player

Paul Pogba is something of an enigma. The Frenchman was re-signed by Manchester United amidst much fanfare. However, three seasons later the fans still haven’t seen the best of him on a consistent basis. And now, it seems as if the World Cup winner is on the move again!

According to AS, via Calciomercato, Real Madrid have moved ahead of Juventus in the race for Paul Pogba. Los Blancos have seemingly agreed a deal with the player himself, with just an agreement with the club required.

Pogba has been touted to leave Manchester United this summer and has himself spoken about his desire to play for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane. Nevertheless, the Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to play down reports of his departure, reiterating that the Frenchman is in his plans for the future.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also said to be in the chase to bring back the Frenchman, three years after he left them. However, fresh reports now suggest that it is indeed Real Madrid, who look like the most likely option for the World Cup winner to join.

Los Blancos have reportedly even agreed economic terms with Pogba, and are willing to offer him a yearly wage of €12 Million. His currently earns €10 Million per season at Manchester United.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; The rumours linking Paul Pogba away from Manchester United have persisted for a long time now, with it becoming increasingly likely that the Frenchman departs in the summer. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are looking to overhaul their squad and have identified the former Juventus man as a potential target. The dots all seem to connect but until Pogba signs his name on the dotted line, nothing can be taken for certain.