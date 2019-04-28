Reports: Manchester City readying world record bid for Premier League defender

Manchester City have become infamous for spending an absurd amount of money to get what they want. The Citizens splashed almost one hundred and fifty million on full backs a season ago as they looked to win another Premier League title. And reports suggest that they are preparing a monster offer for a Premier League defender once again!

According to The Sun, Manchester City are eyeing a move for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire. The Citizens, however, will have to pay more than what Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk to get their man.

Maguire, 26, joined Leicester City from Hull City at the beginning of the 2017/18 Premier League season. His impressive displays for the Foxes have even led to him being called up by the England National Team and was even in the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, England star doesn’t have a release clause in his contract, which means that Manchester City will have to negotiate with Leicester City first before approaching the player. And if the reports are to be believed, the Foxes will consider Maguire leave only if the Citizens are willing to pay £90 Million – a world record fee for a defender.

Meanwhile, if Manchester City does end up agreeing to Leicester’s demands, the Foxes will end up making six times on their initial investment, having signed Maguire for just £17 Million. They will also approach Burnley’s James Tarkowski if the Englishman does end up moving to the Etihad Stadium.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Nicholas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany – so far Manchester City look set in the centre back department. However, with the futures of the latter two up in the year, they could end up making a move for Maguire.

Agreeing on a deal shouldn’t be a problem, with the enormous fee involved. However, Maguire’s game time could be limited under Pep Guardiola, with both Laporte and Stones ahead of him.