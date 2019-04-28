Reports: Real Madrid players urge young teammate to buy house in Barcelona

The 2018/19 season is nearing its end and with it, the European clubs have started looking to compile a team which can challenge for accolades next season. And Real Madrid are no different!

While there are some players who will be added to the squad, there will be young players who’ll be sent out on loan with the future in sight. Brahim Diaz, who joined Madrid from Manchester City earlier this year, is set to be sent out on loan by the club.

According to reports in Diario Gol, the youngster is set for a temporary move to Catalan side Espanyol and apparently, his current teammates have urged him to buy a house in Barcelona. The 19-year-old has been highly impressive in the limited opportunities that he has got and the club are sure that he will benefit from a move to Espanyol.

Whether the move materialises remains to be seen but it look all but certain that a move will take place.