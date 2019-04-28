Reports: Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign superstar footballer who “Lionel Messi is afraid of”

While interest in Neymar swirls around at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane is reported to have put in a request to the board to inquire after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, much to Lionel Messi’s chagrin.

According to Don Balon, while Perez was insisting on Neymar’s signature, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has urged their portly President to look elsewhere; more specifically at current Anfield chartbuster, Mo Salah. The news is rumoured to have not gone down too well with Messi.

The Barcelona ace is reportedly more “afraid” of the Egyptian than his former teammate firmly because the Liverpool winger is more focused on his football and is less likely to cause divisions in the dressing room than Neymar. Further, the Argentine had proposed Salah as a potential transfer target but due to complications arising in the club’s deal with Coutinho, another transfer dealing with Liverpool looks unlikely.

Instead, arch-rivals Real Madrid are reportedly more likley to push for Salah’s signature. However a Jurgen Klopp shaped obstacle lies in their path. The German manager will reportedly urge Salah to prolong his stay at the club and establish himself in the Liverpool hall-of-fame after he became the fastest player to 100 goals for the club this last gameweek.

Fox Sports Asia Probability rating: 2/5; It would be quite surprising if Salah were to leave Liverpool at this juncture. But Madrid’s lure goes beyond just their overall squad strength or immediate prospects for that matter. Nonetheless, this rumour seems to lack the legs to last the distance.