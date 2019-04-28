Reports: Real Madrid players unhappy with the potential signing of Premier League superstar

Paul Pogba is rumoured to be agitating for a move to Real Madrid but if reports are to believed he might not be as welcome in the Bernabeu.

According to Diario Gol, certain Madrid players, including captain Sergio Ramos, haven’t warmed to Pogba’s eccentric ways and often in your face personality. They fear that his arrival will weaken the spirit at the club, given how divisive he can be.

Further, the report states that Pogba is not the unanimous choice in Madrid. Apparently, the President, Florentino Perez prefers Tottenham metronome Christian Eriksen. The Dane is quieter and would be a more reasonable option. However, Zidane is inclined towards Pogba.

Their French boss has been quite appreciative of the mercurial midfielder. Speaking to the media a few days ago, Zidane opined that Pogba brings with him certain qualities and an ability to produce the unexpected:

“I like Pogba a lot and it’s not new, I know him personally, he’s different, he brings what few can do, because of his qualities, he knows how to attack and defend,” he acknowledged.

While Madrid might eventually push on for a transfer, the move is extremely high-risk given the sums that are likely to be involved if any deal were to go through.

Fox Sports Asia Rating: 3/5; Pogba’s gives off a larger than life impression. A readymade caricature almost. Given the recent rumours surrounding how he has been throwing his weight around the United dressing room, much to the dismay of teammates and other club staff, one could understand the concerns of Madrid players and staff.