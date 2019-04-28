Reports: Real Madrid president’s masterplan to ruin Barcelona’s Champions League hopes

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez understands that Barcelona has thoroughly outperformed his club this season, and wants to strike back by announcing Galactico signings in sync with the Catalan club’s Champions League run.

Florentino Perez certainly grasps the idea of PR well, as reported by Don Balon, and wants to tie in the formal announcements of the signings of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba with the finals of the Champions League – assuming that Barcelona progress past Liverpool.

The report states that Perez is aware that syncing announcements of such magnitude with Barcelona’s big day – or just ahead of it – may cause them to take their eye of the ball momentarily and prevent them from completing a treble this season.

Barcelona have already won the La Liga, courtesy of a Lionel Messi goal against Levante in a 1-0 win on Saturday night, and are en route to their second trophy when they take on Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals on 25 May.

The Champions League finals will be played on 2 June, and should Barcelona progress till then in the competition, Florentino Perez wants to formally announce the signing of both Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard and Manchester United maverick Paul Pogba around that date so that the Catalan club is distracted heading into the match.