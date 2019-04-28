Reports: Real Madrid are gearing up for stunning €300 million swoop of World Cup star next summer

Real Madrid’s poor season was compounded by Barcelona cruising to a 26th La Liga last night. The Madridistas’ season had lost much of its meaning long before this, however. In any case, Florentino Perez is not one to sit still. Instead, reports have surfaced suggesting a move for Kylian Mbappe next summer.

According to Diario Gol, The Madrid president has long been an admirer of the young Frenchman and has cast glances at the 20-year-old in the past. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale’s interminable decline, the club has lost some of its attacking edge.

Further, the middling seasons of Marco Asensio and Isco has not helped the cause.

Instead it has been another Frenchman who has taken it upon himself to get the goals for Madrid. Karim Benzema’s form has been a revelation this season with the forward bagging 21 goals and 5 assists in a rather splendid campaign.

However, reports still suggest that his goalscoring exploits haven’t been enough for the club’s top-brass to place their faith solely on him. Instead, Mbappe and Neymar have, along with a few other names have been spoken of.

It is unlikely that Madrid will bag Mbappe this summer, however. It would take an extraordinary €300 million to lure the player away from Paris according to the report by Diario Gol.

The Frenchman has reiterated his desire to remain at PSG for the forseeable future. Perez knows his game though. The all-powerful Madrid honcho is reported to be eyeing a transfer next summer.

Mbappe’s contract runs out in 2021, increasing the likelihood of a move thereby at the end of next season – one that may be worth €300 million.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2.5/5: Madrid live for these signings, but with any huge money signing such as this one, there are so many moving parts that it’s hard to call it one way or another this early.