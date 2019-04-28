Reports: Real Madrid target wantaway Liverpool star as Gareth Bale replacement; Barcelona interested as well

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to be locked in a summer transfer battle as both of them target Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who has apparently expressed his interest in leaving the club.

DiarioGol reports that Real Madrid want to move Gareth Bale on after he has spectacularly failed to fill the boots of Cristiano Ronaldo and will instead target one of two Liverpool forwards – either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah – in the summer.

It is reported that Bale has been playing with the psychological fear of accuring another injury after he has suffered 29 in the past six years.

And Mohamed Salah is particularly of interest as a potential replacement for the Welshman as he is also left footed and plays predominantly from the right wing – which means that he wouldn’t step on the toes of Eden Hazard who is also expected to make the move to the Spanish capital in the summer.

Zidane praises Brahim Diaz performance for Real Madrid

The report also states that Barcelona are surveying the option of making a move for the Egyptian forward, as they continue to broaden their search for Luis Suarez’s long term succcessor.

That all is reportedly not well between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has further emboldened the two Spanish giants as they attempt to lure the goal-merchant to their respective clubs in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; It is unlikely that Mohamed Salah would leave, as things stand, but if he does, Real Madrid or Barcelona look highly likely destinations.