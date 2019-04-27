Reports: Manchester United told to pay up £60 Million for star playmaker

After yet another disappointing season, Manchester United are set for another squad overhaul. Players such as Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba are reportedly on their way out. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have identified several key players and one of them might be available on a cut-price deal.

According to Talksport, Manchester United are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen. The Red Devils can sign the Dane on a cut-price deal with just a year left on his current contract. With his deal running out, the Dane could even be available for as low as £60 Million.

Eriksen, who is also garnering interest from Real Madrid, is said to be unhappy in London, where he is currently on a £70,000-a-week deal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino reiterated his desire to keep his star midfielder next season. However, Manchester United are ready to double his wages in order to lure him to Old Trafford instead.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Manchester United are setting themselves up for a major transfer haul this summer. Christian Eriksen is one of the targets that the Red Devils have identified for the same. With the Dane looking for a way out and a relatively lower price tag, we may end up seeing the Tottenham star in a red shirt next season.